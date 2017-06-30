Rupee 'devalued' by DeMo

Rupee 'devalued' by DeMo

Next Story Prev Story
26 min ago Read more: The Telegraph

New Delhi, July 2: Over three decades, Sri Lankan Tamil businessman Sundar Thangarajan had built a stash of Indian currency notes totalling Rs 120,000. It was his insurance in case he ever needed to move to India from the island, where the ethnic minority has often felt under siege.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident (Dec '16) Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,021 • Total comments across all topics: 282,190,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC