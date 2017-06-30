Rupee 'devalued' by DeMo
New Delhi, July 2: Over three decades, Sri Lankan Tamil businessman Sundar Thangarajan had built a stash of Indian currency notes totalling Rs 120,000. It was his insurance in case he ever needed to move to India from the island, where the ethnic minority has often felt under siege.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Telegraph.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|21
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC