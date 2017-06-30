Pakistan re-launches its Computer Cen...

Pakistan re-launches its Computer Centre at YMMA Headquarters in Colombo

July 05, Colombo: To augment younger generation's skills building with better educational opportunities, the Government of Pakistan through its High Commission, has donated 17 computers and relevant equipment to re-launch and up-grade Pakistan Computer Centre at All Ceylon Young Men's Muslim Association Conference , at their Headquarters in Maradana, Colombo, today. The Acting High Commissioner of Pakistan Dr. Sarfraz Ahmed Khan Sipra, was the chief guest at the re-launching ceremony.

