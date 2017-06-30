News Sri Lanka's Wanidu Hasaranga Bec...

News Sri Lanka's Wanidu Hasaranga Becomes Third Bowler to Take Hat-Trick on ODI Debut

Wanidu Hasaranga claimed a hat-trick and helped Sri Lanka skittle Zimbabwe out for 155 in 33.4 overs in the second one-day international, being played at the Galle. Hasaranga became only the third bowler after Taijul Islam and Kagiso Rabada to claim a hat-trick on ODI debut.

