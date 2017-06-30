Memorandum on Disappeared Tamils in Sri Lanka Handed over to UN Secretary General : TGTE
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam , in association with many mothers, relatives and friends of the Tamil victims of enforced disappearance in the island of Sri Lanka, recently held demonstrations around the world. Following the demonstration outside the United Nations in New York, a memorandum was handed over to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
