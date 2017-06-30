Maker Park Radio: On the air (and not in a closet) on Staten Island
Thanks to the creative minds of Kristin Wallace and Tom Ferrie from Randall Manor, matched by a grant from Staten Island Arts via the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, a new platform for the borough to express itself is just a click away. Contrary to some media reports, this is not some former closet space: It's an internet channel broadcasting ambitious playlists of authentic Latin, rock, disco, house and "oldies" music -- to name a few featured genres.
