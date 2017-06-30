Lanka's Buddhist monks say no need for a new Constitution
Colombo, Jul 4 The chief prelates of three main Buddhist chapters in Sri Lanka today unanimously decided that there is no need for a new Constitution, a move likely to have a significant impact on the government's effort to draft a new charter. The Chief Prelates of the three Buddhist nikayas - Siyam, Ramngnna and Amarapura - took the decision at a special meeting convened in Kandy.
