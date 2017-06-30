Joint Declaration - Australia keeps m...

Joint Declaration - Australia keeps mum on Human Rights in Sri Lanka : TGTE

The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam , representing the political voice of the Tamil Diaspora worldwide, is disappointed that the joint declaration on enhanced cooperation between Australia and Sri Lanka, failed to address the plight of the Tamils with respect to their political and human rights issues in the country. Australia is one of the co-sponsors of the UN HRC resolution 30/L1 on Sri Lanka, but the declaration failed to address the key core current issues in Sri Lanka, and for its full implementation, including for an independent international investigation with international judges, prosecutors and lawyers.

Chicago, IL

