Gillingham Football Club are helping raise money for Take Heart Mercy Mission's next trip

17 hrs ago

The club has appealed for donations ahead of a trip to Sri Lanka later this year with its charity Take Heart Mercy Mission. Each year a team of volunteer doctors and nurses from Evelina Children's Hospital head to Galle to carry out life-saving heart surgery for desperately sick youngsters, most between the age of one and five.

Chicago, IL

