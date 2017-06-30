Dengue fever outbreak kills hundreds in Sri Lanka
A deadly outbreak of dengue fever has ravaged the island nation of Sri Lanka, killing at least 227 people and infecting tens of thousands. Experts worry the death toll could yet increase, as the country's health infrastructure struggles to cope with the virus' rapid spread.
