World Bank recommends Sri Lanka faster implementation of vital reforms to drive economic growth

June 29, Colombo: Sri Lankan Government led reforms to improve competitiveness, maintain macro-fiscal stability and strengthen institutions, with broad support in the country, are key to robust economic growth, job creation and poverty reduction, a World Bank report released today underscored. The new Sri Lanka Development Update of the World Bank, a half-yearly report on the Sri Lankan economy and its future directions, noted that despite significant challenges posed by natural disasters, Sri Lanka's economic performance was satisfactory in 2016 and in early 2017.

