Wimal Weerawansa granted permission to travel abroad

June 16, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court today granted permission for leader of National Freedom Front MP Wimal Weerawansa, who has been released on bail, to travel overseas. MP Weerawansa has filed a request at the court seeking permission to undertake a visit to Pakistan with the former President and Kurunegala District MP Mahinda Rajapaksa from the 19th to the 23rd of June.

