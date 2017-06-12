Who knew Te Rapa makes Sri Lanka's favourite drink
By late afternoon New Zealand time each day, millions of Sri Lankans are waking up and drinking Anchor milk powder in their tea over breakfast - milk that Scott Nelson, Fonterra's Te Rapa site operations manager, and his team at the Waikato dairy factory produce. In fact, Sri Lankans love the milk produced at Te Rapa so much they drink millions of glasses of it every day.
