US Navy ship USS Lake Erie arrives in Sri Lanka on flood relief mission
June 11, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy Sunday welcomed a guided-missile cruiser of the United States Navy, USS 'Lake Erie' arrived at the Port of Colombo with embarked U.S. military personnel to support humanitarian assistance efforts across flood-affected areas across Sri Lanka. U.S. Embassy Charge d'affaires Robert Hilton welcomed the ship on arrival in Colombo and said, "We're grateful for the U.S. Navy and Pacific Command's participation in this humanitarian effort and close partnership with Sri Lanka."
