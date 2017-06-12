US Navy joins Sri Lanka Marines for p...

US Navy joins Sri Lanka Marines for post-flood HADR support mission

June 13, Colombo: Over 100 US Navy personnel who had arrived onboard USS Lake Erie joined hands with Sri Lanka Navy Marines, for post Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief support efforts in Colombo, Galle and Matara districts on Monday. A joint disaster relief contingent of 50 SLN Marines and 119 US naval personnel engaged in levee repair activities in the Matara district closely collaborating with the Matara Divisional Irrigation Engineer's Office.

