US Navy joins Sri Lanka Marines for post-flood HADR support mission
June 13, Colombo: Over 100 US Navy personnel who had arrived onboard USS Lake Erie joined hands with Sri Lanka Navy Marines, for post Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief support efforts in Colombo, Galle and Matara districts on Monday. A joint disaster relief contingent of 50 SLN Marines and 119 US naval personnel engaged in levee repair activities in the Matara district closely collaborating with the Matara Divisional Irrigation Engineer's Office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|21
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC