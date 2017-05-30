UN humanitarian agencies launch Emerg...

UN humanitarian agencies launch Emergency Response Plan for Sri Lanka

June 02, Colombo: An estimated 630,000 people across 15 districts in Sri Lanka have been affected by floods and landslides that were triggered by heavy monsoon rains at the end of May. To address the needs of those affected by the crisis, the Humanitarian Country Team today launched an Emergency Response Plan which outlines the support UN agencies and local and international NGOs are aiming to provide to the 374,000 most severely affected people in seven districts; Galle, Gampaha, Hambantota, Kalutara, Kegalle, Matara and Ratnapura. Immediately after the disaster the Government identified water and non-food items as priority needs.

