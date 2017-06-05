UN assures support for Sri Lankan government's plans for national reconciliation
June 08, New York: The United Nations has assured to support the Sri Lankan government's plans for bringing about reconciliation and the conditions for lasting peace when Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe called on the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York Wednesday. During a special discussion held with yesterday, the Prime Minister briefed the UN Secretary General on measures being adopted by the government to promote reconciliation among communities.
