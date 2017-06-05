UN assures support for Sri Lankan gov...

UN assures support for Sri Lankan government's plans for national reconciliation

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Colombo Page

June 08, New York: The United Nations has assured to support the Sri Lankan government's plans for bringing about reconciliation and the conditions for lasting peace when Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe called on the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres at the UN headquarters in New York Wednesday. During a special discussion held with yesterday, the Prime Minister briefed the UN Secretary General on measures being adopted by the government to promote reconciliation among communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,445 • Total comments across all topics: 281,680,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC