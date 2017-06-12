UN and partners in Sri Lanka appeal f...

UN and partners in Sri Lanka appeal for resources as receding floods reveal extent of damage

In the wake of Cyclone Mora, flood waters flattened many homes in this village in Kalutara, Sri Lanka. Photo: IOM 14 June 2017 – Following last month's severe flooding and landslides in Sri Lanka that impacted some 630,000 people, the United Nations and humanitarian partners today launched an urgent appeal for more resources to reach those in the worst-hit parts of the country with urgent assistance.

