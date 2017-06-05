UAE's Lulu Group donates $100,000 for...

UAE's Lulu Group donates $100,000 for flood relief in Sri Lanka

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Colombo Page

June 11, Colombo: In an effort to support flood relief and rescue operations in Sri Lanka, UAE-based retail giant Lulu group has donated $100,000 to the National Floods and Landslide Victims Operation in Sri Lanka. S.J. Mohideen, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE, received the cheque from Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman of Lulu in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of senior officials of Lulu Group and Sri Lankan Embassy in a function held at its head office in Abu Dhabi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,776 • Total comments across all topics: 281,706,421

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC