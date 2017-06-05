UAE's Lulu Group donates $100,000 for flood relief in Sri Lanka
June 11, Colombo: In an effort to support flood relief and rescue operations in Sri Lanka, UAE-based retail giant Lulu group has donated $100,000 to the National Floods and Landslide Victims Operation in Sri Lanka. S.J. Mohideen, Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the UAE, received the cheque from Yusuff Ali MA, Chairman of Lulu in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of senior officials of Lulu Group and Sri Lankan Embassy in a function held at its head office in Abu Dhabi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
