U.S. Service Members Aid Sri Lanka After Devastating Floods

The guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie arrives in Colombo, Sri Lanka, to support humanitarian assistance operations in the wake of severe flooding and landslides that devastated many regions of the country, June 11, 2017. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Fulton The guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie arrives in Colombo, Sri Lanka, to support humanitarian assistance operations in the wake of severe flooding and landslides that devastated many regions of the country, June 11, 2017.

