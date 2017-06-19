U.S. Ambassador to Sri Lanka visits Eastern Province
June 22, Colombo: United States Ambassador to Sri Lanka Atul Keshap visited the Eastern Province this week to commemorate a milestone in U.S.-supported demining efforts and to attend the groundbreaking ceremony at a school to construct facilities to help communities displaced by natural disasters. Ambassador Keshap also paid respects to local religious leaders, including Jesuit Fathers Miller and Laurio, Americans who have each served the people of Batticaloa for over 60 years.
