Tyeb Mehta's 'Falling Figure' sells f...

Tyeb Mehta's 'Falling Figure' sells for over Rs 4 cr

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: India.com

New Delhi, Jun 12 A 1965 painting from Tyeb Mehta's "Falling Figure" series fetched Rs 4.27 crores, leading the Summer Online auction by Saffronart. "The market for contemporary Indian art is seeing a revival, with collectors showing interest in standout works by top-tier artists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,276 • Total comments across all topics: 281,724,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC