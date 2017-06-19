Two French naval ships arrive at Sri ...

Two French naval ships arrive at Sri Lanka port on a goodwill mission

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

June 20, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy, in accordance with naval traditions, ceremonially welcomed two French naval ships Mistral' and 'Courbet' arrived at the Port of Colombo on a goodwill visit Tuesday . The naval vessel FNS Mistral has a complement of 431 including 56 officers while, there are 157 naval personnel onboard FNS Courbet together with 18 officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,878 • Total comments across all topics: 281,898,945

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC