Two French naval ships arrive at Sri Lanka port on a goodwill mission

June 20, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy, in accordance with naval traditions, ceremonially welcomed two French naval ships Mistral' and 'Courbet' arrived at the Port of Colombo on a goodwill visit Tuesday . The naval vessel FNS Mistral has a complement of 431 including 56 officers while, there are 157 naval personnel onboard FNS Courbet together with 18 officers.

