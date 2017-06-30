Tunisia seeks to enhance trade ties with Sri Lanka
June 30, Colombo: Commercial ties between Sri Lanka and Tunisia should be enhanced, as two-way trade between the two nations stands at a negligible level at present, Tunisian envoy to Sri Lanka Nejmeddine Lakhal says. Tunisian Ambassador, who is based in New Delhi made this comment, when he visited the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday to discuss the way forward to enhance trade and investments between the two nations.
