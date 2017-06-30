Tunisia seeks to enhance trade ties w...

Tunisia seeks to enhance trade ties with Sri Lanka

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Colombo Page

June 30, Colombo: Commercial ties between Sri Lanka and Tunisia should be enhanced, as two-way trade between the two nations stands at a negligible level at present, Tunisian envoy to Sri Lanka Nejmeddine Lakhal says. Tunisian Ambassador, who is based in New Delhi made this comment, when he visited the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday to discuss the way forward to enhance trade and investments between the two nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident (Dec '16) Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tornado
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wildfires
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,220 • Total comments across all topics: 282,144,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC