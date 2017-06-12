Try crab curry from Sri Lanka that's ...

Try crab curry from Sri Lanka that's exploding with flavors

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

This June 11, 2017 photo provided by The Culinary Institute of America shows Sri Lankan crab curry in Hyde Park, N.Y. This dish is from a recipe by the CIA. . less This June 11, 2017 photo provided by The Culinary Institute of America shows Sri Lankan crab curry in Hyde Park, N.Y. This dish is from a recipe by the CIA.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,807,347

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC