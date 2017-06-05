Trump should warn the Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wikramasinghe to fulfill...

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremasinghe and the LTTE's chief negotiator Anton Balasingham meet for talks in Oslo on November 24. If Sinhalese are not willing to share power with the Tamils, the U.S. should recognize Tamils' safe and secure land, called Tamil Eelam,. SCARSDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- A Tamil spokesman for Tamils for Trump urges the Trump administration to use this opportunity, while Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is in the US, to raise concerns about the promises that the past and present Sri Lankan leaders made to get funds and arms to the international community.

