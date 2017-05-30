Traders and importers present their g...

Traders and importers present their grievances on Maximum Retail Prices to Minister

8 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

June 03, Colombo: A powerful but a perturbed retail market supplier collective in Sri Lanka has voiced that the prohibited market practice of mixing imported and domestically milled rice could be overcome with a simple move, instead of resorting to punitive official raids. Colombo Traders Association in a meeting with the Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen on Thursday has pointed out that Maximum Retail Prices , imposed by the government have become an impediment, hampering Sri Lankan consumer's well-being, rather than improving it.

Chicago, IL

