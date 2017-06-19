Top Sri Lankan economist Prof Saman Kelegama passes away in Thailand
June 23, Colombo: A renowned Sri Lankan economist and the Executive Director of the Sri Lanka Institute of Policy Studies , Prof Saman Kelegama has passed away while in Thailand. Dr. Kelegama, who was also the Managing Director, Agency for International Trade, Ministry of Development Strategies and International Trade, was found dead in his hotel room in Thailand, Embassy of Sri Lanka in Thailand has confirmed.
