TN Minister writes to EAM for release of fishermen and boats
Chennai, Jun 30 Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar today requested External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj to take steps for the release of Indian fishermen along with their boats from Sri Lankan authorities. He said Sri Lanka's "policy" of abduction of Tamil Nadu fishermen and their boats and their non-release, indicated its "intolerant attitude" and scant respect for diplomatic efforts taken by the Centre.
