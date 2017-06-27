TN drug smuggling: 115kg heroin seized in 6 mths

Analysts say the spike in recent cases follows a lull in drug smuggling from Tamil Nadu, which peaked in the late 1990s as a result of the LTTE's reliance on heroin trafficking. The Tamil rebels began smuggling heroin in the early 1980s, with the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan disrupting traditional smuggling routes and Pakistan-based drug gangs making contacts with Sri Lankan Tamil insurgents in the state.

