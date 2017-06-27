TN concerned over 'attacks' by SL Nav...

TN concerned over 'attacks' by SL Navy on fishermen

Chennai, Jun 26 The Tamil Nadu government today expressed concern over the "alarming increase" in number of "attacks" on Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and sought the Centre's intervention for release of 42 of them. Referring to a spate of "distressing" arrests of Indian fishermen from his state in the last few days, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said such apprehensions have a "demoralising impact" on fishermen as well as the people of the state.

