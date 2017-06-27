Tea totally as Sri Lanka celebrates

Tea totally as Sri Lanka celebrates

High commissioner Somasundaram Skandakumar "We want to commemorate the landmark of an industry that has put us on the global map." Photo by Maddie McGuigan THE Sri Lankan High Commission will celebrate 150 years of the tea industry in its country with a global tea party across time zones.

