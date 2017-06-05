Tamil Nadu political leader writes to...

Tamil Nadu political leader writes to UN seeking intervention to protect Sri Lankan Tamils' rights

June 11, Chennai: Working president of Tamil Nadu's Tamil political party DMK and Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader MK Stalin has sought the intervention of the United Nations Human Rights Council to "protect" the rights of Sri Lanka's Tamil People. In a letter to the Deputy High Commissioner for Human Rights Katy Gilmore Stalin has alleged that Sri Lankan armed forces committed serious human rights violations during the peaking of hostilities in 2009, Press Trust of India reported.

