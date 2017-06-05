Taiwan, Sri Lanka sign pact to boost collaboration

June 06, Taipei: The Taiwan External Trade Development Council inked a memorandum of understanding with the Federation of Information Technology Industry Sri Lanka June 1 in Taipei City aimed at fostering economic exchanges, boosting trade and exploring investment opportunities between the two sides. The agreement was signed by TAITRA President and CEO Walter M. S. Yeh and FITIS Chairman Kithsiri Manchanayakke on behalf of their respective organizations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.