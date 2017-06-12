SriLankan Airline's annual loss widens as Airbus compensation bites
SriLankan Airlines on Friday said its losses more than doubled in the year ended March 2017, hit by high costs of cancelling leases on Airbus aircraft and partial closure of the country's main airport. The state-owned national carrier, which is looking for an international partner to help revive its business, incurred an annual loss of 27.79 billion rupees , versus a loss of 12.08 billion rupees a year ago.
