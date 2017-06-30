Sri Lanka's top court dismisses case ...

Sri Lanka's top court dismisses case against Chinese industrial zone deal

Sri Lanka's Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a case against letting a Chinese company lease land in southern Sri Lanka, a lawyer said, potentially ending a six-month delay in finalizing the deal, part of China's plans for a modern-day "Silk Road" across Asia. The deal is expected to bring Sri Lanka more than $6 billion over five years, which would help Colombo tackle a growing debt crisis.

