Sri Lanka's ties with China not at the cost of relations with India - envoy

June 11, New Delhi: Sri Lanka has expressed its intention to have friendly relations with every country to become an economic hub in the Indian Ocean and assured that its growing relations with China is not an impediment to strengthen relations with India. In an interview to The Statesman, Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Chitranganee Wagiswara has dismissed the growing impression in New Delhi that China's influence in the island nation has been increasing at the cost of India saying Colombo was desirous of enhancing ties with all friendly nations in the larger interest of its own economic development.

Chicago, IL

