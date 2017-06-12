Sri Lanka's state-owned wholesale network Sathosa is growing, no plans for privatization

June 12, Colombo: Sri Lanka's state owned whole sale network, Lanka Sathosa is growing and he government has no plans to privatize it, Minister of Industry and Commerce Rishad Bathiudeen says. Minister Bathiudeen addressing the opening of 479th branch of Lanka Sathosa in Kattankudy, Batticaloa on after opening the 478th branch in Kokkadicholai on Saturday said the Lanka Sathosa, was improved it on many aspects under his purview.

