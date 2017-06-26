Sri Lanka's new Foreign Minister plans to streamline overseas missions

June 26, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has taken measures to streamline overseas missions in order to make commercial relations with other countries more efficient, island nation's new Foreign Affairs Minister Ravi Karunanayake said. Speaking to media at a press briefing at Sirikotha on Sunday, Minister Karunanayake said the Government has decided to promote 'commerce based diplomacy' with other countries to attract more Foreign Direct Investment to the island and diplomatic service must be prepared for such a mission.

