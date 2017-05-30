Sri Lanka's National Flower adorns DC's International Floral Exhibit

June 02, Colombo: A magnificent blue water lily floral display lent unique Sri Lankan flavor to the International Floral Exhibit at National Cathedral's Flower Mart held on May 5 and 6 in Washington D.C. Designed by the Embassy staff especially for the annual spring event, the floral arrangement salutes the national flower of Sri Lanka. The blue water lilies which were especially flown in from Sri Lanka bejeweled the traditional oil lamp in ornate bursts, adorned with white roses and cascading frangipanis.

