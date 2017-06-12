Sri Lanka's CID Dismantles a Network of Illegal Migrant Trafficking...
Sri Lanka prevented a network of international migrant trafficking to Europe via the African nations of Gambia and Senegal through Securiport's system." WASHINGTON DC, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, USA, June 15, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to media reports, The Criminal Investigations Division of Sri Lanka prevented a network of international migrant trafficking to Europe via the African nations of Gambia and Senegal due to Securiport LLC's innovative identification technologies.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
