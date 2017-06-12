Sri Lankan train deaths prompt selfie...

Sri Lankan train deaths prompt selfie crackdown

5 hrs ago

Sri Lankan commuters hold onto the side of a train as they head to work in Colombo on Feb 7, 2017. COLOMBO: Sri Lankan railway authorities announced a crackdown on selfies on Tuesday after a 12-year-old boy was decapitated and two other men also died while snapping themselves on a coastal track.

Chicago, IL

