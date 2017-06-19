Sri Lankan state doctors decide to co...

Sri Lankan state doctors decide to continue strike indefinitely

June 22, Colombo: Sri Lanka's government doctors have decided to continue indefinitely their unannounced island wide strike commenced Thursday despite the protests by patients seeking treatment at government hospitals. The state doctors' trade union Government Medical Officers' Association commenced the strike Thursday morning without prior warning to protest yesterday's police action against the protesting university students who forcibly entered the Ministry of Health building and inflicted heavy damage to the Ministry premises.

