Sri Lankan shares hit near 1-wk closing low; Keells down 3 pct
Sri Lankan shares hit a near one-week closing low in tepid trade on Monday, as selling in diversified and banking shares offset foreign inflow into equities. Foreign investors net bought 26.7 million rupees worth of shares, extending the year-to-date net foreign inflow to 20.74 billion rupees.
