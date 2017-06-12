Sri Lankan shares hit 3-wk high as blue chips gain
Sri Lankan shares rose on Thursday to hit a near three-week closing high as heavyweights John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc gained. "We see encouraging signs with increased foreign participation," said Hussain Gani, deputy CEO of Softlogic Stockbrokers.
