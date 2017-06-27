Sri Lankan shares end marginally lower; foreign buying continues
Sri Lankan shares closed slightly lower on Wednesday as blue chips fell, but foreign buying capped losses while local investors continued to wait for more clarity on a new tax bill. The Colombo stock index ended 0.09 percent weaker at 6,697.08, its lowest close since June 19. The bourse fell 0.05 percent last week.
