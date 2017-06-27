Sri Lankan shares end marginally lowe...

Sri Lankan shares end marginally lower; foreign buying continues

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed slightly lower on Wednesday as blue chips fell, but foreign buying capped losses while local investors continued to wait for more clarity on a new tax bill. The Colombo stock index ended 0.09 percent weaker at 6,697.08, its lowest close since June 19. The bourse fell 0.05 percent last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident (Dec '16) Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,809 • Total comments across all topics: 282,084,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC