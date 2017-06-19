Sri Lankan rupee trades steady ahead ...

Sri Lankan rupee trades steady ahead of cbank rate review

The Sri Lankan rupee was steady on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy review as dollar demand from importers offset the selling of the U.S. currency by exporters, dealers said. Sri Lanka's central bank is expected to keep its key interest rates steady at more than three-year highs at a policy announcement on Friday, a Reuters poll showed, to boost faltering growth hit by adverse weather.

Chicago, IL

