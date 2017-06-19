Sri Lankan President, Indian envoy celebrate International Yoga Day

June 17, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and India's High Commissioner in Colombo Taranjit Singh Sandhu Friday joined thousands of yoga enthusiasts at Independence Square in Colombo to celebrate the International Day of Yoga 2017. The President, who performed a number of yoga asanas encouraged yoga institutions in Sri Lanka to continue their good work.

