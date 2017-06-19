Sri Lankan President, Indian envoy celebrate International Yoga Day
June 17, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena and India's High Commissioner in Colombo Taranjit Singh Sandhu Friday joined thousands of yoga enthusiasts at Independence Square in Colombo to celebrate the International Day of Yoga 2017. The President, who performed a number of yoga asanas encouraged yoga institutions in Sri Lanka to continue their good work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10)
|Mar '17
|No Joking Here
|21
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec '16
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC