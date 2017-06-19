Sri Lankan Navy, Air Force officers train on Indian Navy Dornier craft
June 23, Colombo: Two Dornier Aircraft belonging to the Indian Navy have arrived in Sri Lanka, on 19th June to provide training to a group of Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force personnel. The training exercise was carried out in the West and Southwest Coast of the Sri Lankan Exclusive Economic Zone from 19th to 22nd June.
