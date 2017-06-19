Sri Lankan Navy, Air Force officers t...

Sri Lankan Navy, Air Force officers train on Indian Navy Dornier craft

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

June 23, Colombo: Two Dornier Aircraft belonging to the Indian Navy have arrived in Sri Lanka, on 19th June to provide training to a group of Sri Lanka Navy and Air Force personnel. The training exercise was carried out in the West and Southwest Coast of the Sri Lankan Exclusive Economic Zone from 19th to 22nd June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,978 • Total comments across all topics: 281,983,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC