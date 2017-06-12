Sri Lankan judiciary will visit UCD's...

Sri Lankan judiciary will visit UCD's King Hall in July

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Davis Enterprise

Distinguished judges and justices from one of the world's most unusual legal systems will visit the UC Davis School of Law this summer as the school continues to expand its international law programs. A Supreme Court justice and three appellate court judges from Sri Lanka will participate in a special judicial education program July 8-16 at King Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Davis Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ship carrying nearly 500 migrants docks at CFB ... (Aug '10) Mar '17 No Joking Here 21
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Dec '16 Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,712 • Total comments across all topics: 281,784,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC