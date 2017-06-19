Sri Lankan government to establish a ...

Sri Lankan government to establish a ministerial committee to coordinate UNHRC Recommendations

June 21, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government will appoint a ministerial committee to coordinate the United Nations Human Rights Council Recommendations made in the consensus resolution adopted in October 2015. The UNHRC at its 34th session in March 2017 allowed two more years for Sri Lanka to fully implement the recommendations agreed in October 2015 resolution.

